April and I just went by Joe's Bagel & Grill last weekend when we visited Cattus Island County Park in Toms River and now I see Joe's is expanding in Toms River. The first location in Toms River is on Fischer Blvd but now there is a second bagel shop on Hooper. To be honest my favorite bagel would be maybe the "everything" bagel with cream cheese followed by the "french toast" bagel and once again only cream cheese. I definitely prefer cream cheese to butter on a bagel. Pair that up with a nice cup of black coffee and I am set!

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO