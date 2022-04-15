ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bas Arrives With "[BUMP] Pick Me Up" EP Ft. J. Cole, Gunna, Ari Lennox, Lil Tjay, & Galimatias

By Erika Marie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've heard much said about Bas uniting with Gunna on a new track, but that isn't all that we've received this New Music Friday. The beloved Dreamville artist delivered a four-track EP, [BUMP] Pick Me Up, and...

ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
J. Cole
Person
Lil Tjay
Person
Gunna
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nelly & Tank Defend T.I. After He Gets Booed By Fans At Comedy Show

Nelly and Tank came to the defense of T.I. after the rapper was booed during a stand-up set for the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. The rest of the festival featured performances by Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Posts Bernie Mac Clip In Response To Getting Booed In Brooklyn

It's been a rough week in T.I.'s stand-up career. The Atlanta rapper has been slowly popping up at comedy clubs where he's tested out some new material. Just because he's already a celebrity doesn't mean that he somehow doesn't have to go through the trials and tribulations of the average comedian like getting booed.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Drama Settles Lil Wayne Vs. Jeezy For Best "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Debate

DJ Drama weighed in on a long-running debate on whether Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 or Jeezy's Trap or Die is the best Gangsta Grillz project ever. Performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Drama labeled Trap or Die "the best mixtape of all time," but he walked back that statement during an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal afterward.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

Playboi Carti Speaks on His Upcoming Album, New Record Label and Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti opened up about his upcoming fourth studio album, Opium record label and friendship with Lil Uzi Vert for the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine. The Fairburn, Georgia-raised rapper revealed that his Whole Lotta Red followup was almost named Music because of his mindset. “Music because that’s all it is at this point,” he said, also explaining the difference between his last three albums and the new record. “Yeah, then it’s that. Like I said, it’s music. That’s what it’s for so everybody can just… I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta shit, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
MUSIC
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj, Key Glock, Nigo + More

The world can be unreliable but one thing that will never let you down is HipHopDX giving you the best new singles each and every week. This edition of New Music Friday is loaded with hits, from the Billboard-ready “Blick Blick” from Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj to the club raps of Fivio Foreign and Quavo on “MAGIC CITY.”
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

