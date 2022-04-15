Fresno State basketball lands guard Jordan Brinson

Fresno State has added JUCO All-American Jordan Brinson to the 22-23 roster. Brinson most recently was the leading scorer at Salt Lake Community College.

The six-foot-three guard averaged 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

“We are very excited to add a caliber of winner like Jordan to our program,” head coach Justin Hutson said of Brinson. “Not only does he fit into our culture, he adds to it. Jordan’s versatility will set him apart.”

