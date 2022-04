SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay down more than half of its outstanding $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. The measure, an amendment to Senate Bill 2803, also included over $1 billion in general revenue fund spending to pay down other state debts. Debate lasted nearly an hour and became contentious at times as the bill passed 68-43 with only Democratic support.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO