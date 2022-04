Is Cristiano Ronaldo the cause of or the solution to Manchester United's problems? It's a question that is never far from the lips of those around Old Trafford. Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick - a first-half tap-in, a trademark towering header and a 20-yard free-kick - secured a 3-2 win at home to Norwich on Saturday to maintain their hopes of a place in next season's Champions League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO