Greensboro, NC

Biden to push ‘Building a Better America’ plan to ease inflation rates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is traveling to Greensboro, North Carolina, this afternoon to push his “Building...

CBS News

Biden administration responds to highest inflation in four decades

The U.S. is at its highest level of inflation in over four decades as prices on everyday consumer goods surged in March. According to the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index is up 8.5% from the same time last year, after climbing 1.2% last month. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe has more on the Biden administration’s response.
BUSINESS
NBC News

America’s inflation at highest in 41 years

America’s current inflation rate is 8.5 percent, the highest it has been in 41 years. This summer, a new government forecast predicts gas prices will be the highest since 2014. President Biden has said he will take further action, boosting the sale and production of ethanol-blended gasoline to alleviate hiking gas prices. Though Biden blames President Putin’s Ukraine invasion for rising gas prices, 38 percent of Americans say they blame Biden and his policies for the increase, according to our latest NBC News poll.April 12, 2022.
BUSINESS
Government
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC News

