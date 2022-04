2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is an IFBB Open Pro competitor and many experts believe that he has the potential to win the Mr. Olympia crown in future. After a strong start to his professional bodybuilding career with wins at the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro, Walker finished in the top five at his very first Olympia appearance in 2021. He was expected to defend the Arnold Classic title in 2022. However, he decided to take an extended break from competition and prepare his body to compete against the most elite competitors that the Open Pro division has to offer.

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO