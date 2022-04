The Prince of Wales has dedicated his Easter message to the millions of refugees who are “wounded by the past, fearful of the future”.Prince Charles’ words come as thousands of Ukrainians continue to seek sanctuary from fighting in their homeland, following in the footsteps of millions of refugees who have already fled the Russian invasion.He said meeting the “innocent victims of conflict” over the years, he had found it “profoundly moving” to see the numbers of people ready to invite those in need into their homes.It comes after more than 200,000 people in the UK registered an interest in opening...

SOCIETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO