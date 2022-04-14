ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield says he 'felt disrespected' by Browns I UNDISPUTED

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield has broken his silence as he remains on the Cleveland Browns' roster despite...

Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
Could Baker Mayfield Be Traded To The Cardinals?

The Cleveland Browns continue to search for a trade partner for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The young quarterback is awaiting his new home after the team acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson. Thus far, there doesn’t appear to be much momentum on a Mayfield trade. Although, that could quickly change with Arizona...
Baker Mayfield, 2018 QB class offer case study, cautionary tale

Week 4 of the regular season in his first NFL job, as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Norm Chow received some daunting news. "We get a call from upstairs telling us that Vince [Young] is our starting quarterback," Chow said. "The guy was no more ready to fly to the moon."
2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis tops players with star potential

The best evaluators in the NFL balance projections with production to identify prospects with superstar potential. While measurements and traits are certainly key factors in every evaluation, the scouting gurus in this league are not afraid to rely on their instincts when anointing top prospects as potential stars. As a...
How will the Kyler Murray-Cardinals era pan out? I UNDISPUTED

Arizona still has not offered Kyler Murray a long-term contract extension after he deleted all his Cardinals pictures from Instagram. Now, reports say the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals without a new deal. Skip Bayless reacts to Kyler's decision to hold out without a new deal.
Can the Dolphins threaten the Bills? I FOX BET LIVE

Buffalo Bills added veteran Von Miller this offseason. Will Josh Allen lead the Bills to over or under 11.5 wins? Clay Travis and Cousin Sal predict the over/under totals for the AFC East.
Shaq says 'nobody was ever scared of LeBron' I UNDISPUTED

Shaquille O’Neal believes players respect, but don’t fear LeBron James. He said quote: 'LeBron is my guy, but nobody was ever scared of LeBron, so, if you’re not scared of a guy, you just have much more confidence.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Shaq's comments, including his defense for LeBron.
Ben Simmons eyeing Nets debut, 76ers-James Harden concerns I THE HERD

FOX NBA analyst Stephen Jackson joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest news across the league, including his reaction to Ben Simmons reportedly inching closer to his Brooklyn Nets debut against the Boston Celtics. He expresses his concerns but also explains why he is confident in Simmons bouncing back quickly. Jackson then discusses why he is concerned for the Philadelphia 76ers and how James Harden's past postseason play will be an impact.
Eagles take methodical approach to fixing secondary

Fans at "The Linc" will be missing out on a few familiar faces in the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary next season. Rodney McLeod, who has started 42 games in green and white at safety over the last three seasons, announced via Instagram on Sunday that he would not be returning to the City of Brotherly Love in 2022, and journeyman cornerback Steven Nelson opted to join the Houston Texans in free agency for an improved deal.
