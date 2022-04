Brian May released a tribute to the late rocker Buddy Holly, who died 63 years ago, with a cover of his 1957 hit “Maybe Baby.”. May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his second solo album Another World out April 22, which includes the remastered album, along with a collection of rarities, live tracks, remixes, and covers like “Maybe Baby,” a song May first heard when he was 10 years old, and one he said had a profound effect on him and his development as a musician.

