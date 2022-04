BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a song with a powerful message. It’s called “A Prayer For Ukraine.” “As a hymn, it really calls for the protection of the country for its Sovereignty. It’s an anthem that’s become a rallying cry for the Ukrainian people,” said Andrés Holder, Boston Children’s Chorus Executive Director. “We’re going to have a prominent stage in the city of Boston and what better time to showcase Boston support for Ukraine than when we’re on stage.” It’s one of the latest songs in BCC’s repertoire, and the lyrics are all in Ukrainian. “This song has a lot of meaning in it....

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 DAYS AGO