Theatre Southwest presents Stop Kiss

culturemap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

houston.culturemap.com

KSAT 12

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio presents ‘A Doll’s House Pt. 2′

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is now producing “A Doll’s House Part 2″ at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Although the play is a continuation of the story that happened in “A Doll’s House,” director Omar Leos assures audiences that they don’t have to be familiar with the events of the first play to enjoy this production.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Jersey Stage

AOMDT presents An Evening of Love, Music, Dance & Theatre

(RIDGEWOOD, NJ) -- Art of Motion Dance Theatre presents a special night on Sunday, April 3 at the HeART in Motion Studio in Ridgewood. The event features a staged theatrical reading of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" starring Sally Ann Tumas-Skoric and Stephen Innocenzi. The program will open with a prelude of music, live vocals featuring Wendy Lane Bailey, and a special dance performance by Janette Dishuk (AOMDT) with guest ballroom partner Arsen Sargsyan. The evening, which runs from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, will include refreshments, small plates of charcuterie & chocolate, raffle prizes, and post-performance talk back with the actors.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
HollywoodLife

Bobby Rydell: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Dead At 79

Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marie Claire

The True Story of King George III

Bridgerton is often at its best when it's actively flouting the customs of the stuffy Regency era in which it's set. Among the most compelling parts of the series are its diverse casting, its rainbow of dreamy empire-waist gowns, and its soundtrack of string quartet covers of modern-day pop songs. As Chris Van Dusen, the show's creator, put it in an interview with Town & Country after the first season premiered, "It's not a history lesson, and it's not a documentary."
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
KNOE TV8

Ruston Community Theatre presents “Father of the Bride”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Community Theatre is bringing the Broadway show “Father of the Brid” to Ruston. You can see the reenactment of the classic drama live at the Dixie Center of the Arts. The show dates are March 24-26 @ 7pm and 27th at2pm.
RUSTON, LA
Middletown Press

Hallmark’s Mahogany Label Sets First Movie, ‘Unthinkably Good Things,’ Starring Karen Pittman (EXCLUSIVE)

The film, set to debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, sees a woman named Allison (Pittman) at a crossroads in her career and love life, in need of the love and support of her two friends Melina (Joyful Drake) and Reesa (Erica Ash). When they visit her in Tuscany, the reunion causes each woman to reexamine the state of her own life and relationships. While they have different personalities and perspectives, they know each other’s truths and help to make life-changing decisions. Jermaine Love and Lance Gross also star.
MOVIES
Hampton Times

Neshaminy Valley Theatre Company presents ‘Annie’

For the past two years, Neshaminy Valley Theatre company has held out hope that “the sun will come out tomorrow” regarding its production of Annie, which was indefinitely paused when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, that “tomorrow” is finally here. In April, at Neshaminy High School’s...
New Jersey Stage

Spring Lake Theatre presents "The Pirates of Penzance"

(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- Put on your eyepatch and get ready for an amazing, breathtakingly funny adventure! The Pirates of Penzance is returning to Spring Lake Theatre on April 1, and it's no April Fool's Joke! Enjoy a fantastic trip, to a time long ago, when life was much more innocent. Performances take place at the Spring Lake Theatre on April 1-3 and April 8-10, 2022, 7:30pm curtain on Fridays and Saturdays, and a 2:00pm Matinee on Sundays.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
American Songwriter

Brian May Pays Tribute to Buddy Holly with Cover of “Maybe Baby”

Brian May released a tribute to the late rocker Buddy Holly, who died 63 years ago, with a cover of his 1957 hit “Maybe Baby.”. May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his second solo album Another World out April 22, which includes the remastered album, along with a collection of rarities, live tracks, remixes, and covers like “Maybe Baby,” a song May first heard when he was 10 years old, and one he said had a profound effect on him and his development as a musician.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Bordentown Regional High School Theatre presents "Clue: On Stage"

(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The comedic play Clue: On Stage by Sandy Rustin, based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game, will be presented on April 29th and 30th at 7:30pm at the Bordentown Performing Arts Center. This production will be performed by the award-winning theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Mashed

The Real Reason Prince's Estate Is Disputing A Wine Brand

Some artists are so iconic that they actually introduce certain words or phrases into the collective vernacular. For example, before Snoop Dogg coined "fo shizzle" and Destiny's Child sang about being "bootylicious," Prince inspired millions with "Purple Rain." The phrase, which refers both to a movie starring the actor as well as an individual song featured on the soundtrack, had arguably never been uttered before in pop culture, and is widely attributed to the musical genius. Now, there's a whole controversy between his estate and an Ohio-based winery that produces Purple Rain Wine, per Food & Wine.
DRINKS
lootpress.com

Concord University Theatre Department presenting “Play On!’

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – What happens when everything goes wrong in a community theatre production? A night of laughs and hilarity ensues. This April, the Concord University Theatre Department will present the comedy “Play On!” It is the story of a disastrous attempt by an amateur theatre company to present a play where nothing goes right.
ATHENS, WV

