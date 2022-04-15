Houston Local Organizing Committee presents Fan Jam Truck Roll-In

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action. In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts. Lufkin kept their one game lead over Nacogdoches with a 7-1 victory over Nacogdoches. Hunter Ditsworth picked up the complete game win with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Sam Flores led the way with four RBIs. If Lufkin and Nacogdoches can both sweep their opponents next week, Lufkin vs Tyler and Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville, then the two will have a final week of big games with the district title on the line. The Dragons would need to sweep Lufkin to win the crown while Lufkin would just need a split.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO