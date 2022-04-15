ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Local Organizing Committee presents Fan Jam Truck Roll-In

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final...

Men’s Final Four Fan Jam Truck unveiled in Houston

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will return to Houston in 2022 and the Houston Local Organizing Committee unveiled the Fan Jam Truck Friday afternoon. The Fan Jam truck is an interactive pop-up truck that arrived in Houston to pass the Men’s Final Four host city torch from New Orleans to Houston for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Division I basketball tournament.
HOUSTON, TX
Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship winners announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Long-time high school basketball coach Mike “Papa” Brown passed away last summer after a battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The annual Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship was created and the first recipients have been announced. Brown was a longtime coach for Albuquerque Academy who led the Chargers to six consecutive state […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
On the Diamond: Race for first stays tight between Lufkin, Nac

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action. In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts. Lufkin kept their one game lead over Nacogdoches with a 7-1 victory over Nacogdoches. Hunter Ditsworth picked up the complete game win with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Sam Flores led the way with four RBIs. If Lufkin and Nacogdoches can both sweep their opponents next week, Lufkin vs Tyler and Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville, then the two will have a final week of big games with the district title on the line. The Dragons would need to sweep Lufkin to win the crown while Lufkin would just need a split.
LUFKIN, TX

