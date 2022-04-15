Main Street Theater presents Charlotte's Web

L7 have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal third album, ‘Bricks Are Heavy’, with a special reissue and North American tour. There are 17 dates on the itinerary, with the Californian grunge icons starting off in Nashville on Monday October 3. They’ll head to Atlanta, New York, Brooklyn and Boston over the rest of that week, before playing in Philadelphia, Toronto, Columbus, Detroit and Chicago across the following week. Shows in Minneapolis, Denver and Vancouver will follow, before the stint wraps up with gigs in Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO