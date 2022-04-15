ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Main Street Theater presents Charlotte's Web

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

Axios Charlotte

See inside Charlotte’s new nonprofit movie theater

At the start of the pandemic, Charlotte lost its only arthouse cinema, the Manor. Now, construction is wrapping up on a new nonprofit arthouse theater expected to open this spring in NoDa. Why it matters: When the Manor closed in 2020, Charlotte mourned the loss of the last place that specialized in foreign and independent […] The post See inside Charlotte’s new nonprofit movie theater appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fontana Herald News

LifeHouse Theater will be presenting 'Jericho'

LifeHouse Theater will be presenting an original musical, “Jericho: The Courage of Rahab and Joshua,” during the upcoming weeks. The sweeping biblical story of the battle of Jericho, its formidable walls, and God’s faithfulness will come to life on stage. Performances begin Saturday, March 26 at 7...
REDLANDS, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Pollard Theater to present 'Music Man'

Pollard Theater Center’s performance of “The Music Man,” which was initially scheduled two years ago, is set for March 31-April 3 in the Founders’ Center at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler. Music director Jayne Brown said the theater group was two weeks from its performance...
TYLER, TX
KAAL-TV

'John McGivern’s Main Streets' show to feature Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - A brand new show that aims to connect people and places in our communities is featuring Rochester. John McGivern’s Main Streets is a destination travel show. Season one showcases 13 Midwestern communities. Back in August, the crew came to Rochester and spent 4 and half...
ROCHESTER, MN
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Tour Tickets Are On Sale: Here’s How to Get Yours

Alan Jackson is hitting the road on his One More For The Road Tour! Here’s how you can buy your tickets today. Alan Jackson is coming to a city near you. The One More For The Road Tour begins on June 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and ends on October 8 in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia. Hitting major cities all over the United States, Jackson is excited about his farewell tour.
BILOXI, MS
The US Sun

Elevation Worship concert 2022: How can I buy tickets?

ELEVATION Worship is known as a contemporary worship music band from North Carolina. In March 2022, the band announced a new tour with several stops following the release of their newest album, LION, and now fans want to know where they can get their tickets. How can I buy tickets?
RELIGION
Stereogum

David Grubbs & Jan St. Werner – “Translation From Unspecified”

Two experimental music icons are teaming up for a collaborative LP. Translation From Unspecified brings together David Grubbs (Gastr Del Sol, Bastro, Squirrel Bait, etc.) and Jan St. Werner (Mouse On Mars, Microstoria, etc.). The collaboration is the result of a years-long exchange of ideas, leading up to a recording session just before the pandemic. As Drag City explains:
ROCK MUSIC
NME

L7 to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Bricks Are Heavy’ with vinyl reissue and North American tour

L7 have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal third album, ‘Bricks Are Heavy’, with a special reissue and North American tour. There are 17 dates on the itinerary, with the Californian grunge icons starting off in Nashville on Monday October 3. They’ll head to Atlanta, New York, Brooklyn and Boston over the rest of that week, before playing in Philadelphia, Toronto, Columbus, Detroit and Chicago across the following week. Shows in Minneapolis, Denver and Vancouver will follow, before the stint wraps up with gigs in Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Former Marketer-Turned-Producer Carlton E Bynum II Is Taking Over Music

From the marketing world to the music scene, Carlton Bynum is one of the top artists taking over the music industry. The talented artist has hit the industry with unique and authentic sounds that set him apart from his competition. A multi-talented artist, Carlton is also a renowned producer helping other artists bring out their best.
MUSIC

