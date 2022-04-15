ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Sentenced to 100-Years-to-Life for Santa Monica Rape

Dylan James Jensen sentenced in connection to 2018 Ocean Park rape. Dylan James Jensen was sentenced to 100 years to life after being convicted of raping a Santa Monica woman in her home in 2018 as reported by the Santa Monica Lookout. He was found guilty on Dec. 7 of 2021...

