Rock Bridge senior Olivia Liddle knew she would be crowned MSHSAA Class 2 state champion in one-meter diving before she even attempted her one-and-a-half pike dive. Liddle called that specific pike one of her most difficult skills, typically reserved for the end of meets. It involves circling the arms behind the body, doing a couple of flips and then slicing into the water head-first — all in a matter of seconds.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO