FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A few weeks ago, Cole Phillips was sitting in his dorm room at the University of Arkansas during spring break talking about his dreams to go to the Razorbacks Sweet 16 game in San Francisco with his dad, Brent Phillips, who calls all the shots for him. After talking about the expenses […]

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO