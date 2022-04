Freedom of Information could enhance quality of life for Native communities. I learned the importance of sharing information with readers during more than a decade I reported on American Indian issues for Lee Enterprises. I covered national news then. Now I’m doing my best to report on local news in my home community on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. It’s particularly difficult to gather facts in this news desert unlike other news deserts where Freedom of Information, or FOI, and Sunshine laws exist.

