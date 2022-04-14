ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel could force his way out of San Francisco I What's Wright?

Cover picture for the articleRumors are swirling of San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver...

The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former 2nd Round NFL Draft Pick

John Lynch has prioritized building the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive line from the moment he took over as the team’s GM. He isn’t going to be adjusting his strategy anytime soon. The San Francisco 49ers are once again building their trenches. On Thursday the NFL franchise signed...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Deebo Samuel May Have Revealed His Salary Demands

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is in the final year of his rookie contract. He will receive a base salary of $3,986,000 and has a $4.8 million cap hit. That’s a tremendous bargain considering his performance of 1,405 yards and six touchdowns last season. However, he will...
NBC Sports

Irvin shares advice for Deebo about contract, 49ers future

Deebo Samuel is in for a massive payday pretty soon. The 49ers' do-it-all wide receiver likely will become one of the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterbacks this summer after an MVP-caliber season in 2021. Until the pen eventually hits paper, trade rumors will continue to swirl after Samuel's cryptic social media activity...
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis tops players with star potential

The best evaluators in the NFL balance projections with production to identify prospects with superstar potential. While measurements and traits are certainly key factors in every evaluation, the scouting gurus in this league are not afraid to rely on their instincts when anointing top prospects as potential stars. As a...
NFL
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield, 2018 QB class offer case study, cautionary tale

Week 4 of the regular season in his first NFL job, as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Norm Chow received some daunting news. "We get a call from upstairs telling us that Vince [Young] is our starting quarterback," Chow said. "The guy was no more ready to fly to the moon."
NFL
NBC Sports

How Deebo's situation with 49ers compares to Kyler's with Cards

It appears the relationship between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers is not great at the moment, but it could be worse. Much, much worse. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, like Samuel, is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract. On Thursday, reports surfaced that the club had not made an offer of an extension to Murray, and subsequently his agent was pulling their original proposal off the table.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mississippi State receiver Polk headlines 49ers' local pro day

SANTA CLARA — Makai Polk went from an afterthought at Cal to a record-setting wide receiver for his SEC school after a metamorphosis through the transfer portal. Now, Polk is preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. He is expected to a mid-to-late-round selection. Polk, who graduated from El Cerrito...
NFL

