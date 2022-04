*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my family and I enjoyed home milk delivery. The milkman dropped off glass bottles filled with milk and cream at our doorstep twice a week. In the winter, the milk and cream froze before we woke up and brought them inside. In the summer, we had to be careful to retrieve the dairy products before they spoiled.

