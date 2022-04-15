ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom bodies left behind by Russian troops in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha...

www.kaaltv.com

MilitaryTimes

Finland and Sweden pursue unlinked NATO membership

HELSINKI — Finland and Sweden have chosen to pursue separate tracks and speeds to advance their interests in joining NATO. Finland had indicated it would prefer a solution that would see the two Nordic unaligned states “jump together” into NATO. However, Sweden has decided to examine a...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Sweden and Finland make moves to join Nato

Sweden’s ruling party has begun debating whether the country should join Nato, and neighbouring Finland expects to reach a decision within weeks, as Moscow warned that the Nordic nations’ accession would “not bring stability” to Europe. Both countries are officially non-aligned militarily, but public support for...
POLITICS
ARTnews

Finland Returns $46 M. In Detained Artwork to Russia, as France Continues To Hold Russian Paintings

Click here to read the full article. Finland will return three shipments of art bound for Russia that had been confiscated by customs officials, the Finnish foreign ministry announced Friday. The painting and sculptures — worth a collective $46 million — were en-route to Russian museums from Italy and Japan when it was seized at the Vaalimaa border crossing on suspicion of violating European sanctions on Russia, according to Customs Enforcement Director Hannu Sinkkonen. In a statement, Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said that the European Union amended its existing rules to exempt certain cultural artifacts from its list of sanctions. The...
VISUAL ART
Person
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it had declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and given them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over what it said were activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status. It is the second wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS

