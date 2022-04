In a world full of bad news these days here's something pretty awesome! Middleton Farms is bringing back its Asparagus Fest for the first time in two years!. The Asparagus Fest has always been the kickoff to the agricultural season in the Columbia Basin. We are so lucky to live in an area that has the best watermelons, apples, cantaloupe, cherries, and of course asparagus!

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO