Bulldog baseball drops series opener against Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian defeated Fresno State 7-2 on Thursday night at Bob Bennett Stadium. The Wildcats scored six runs in the top of the first inning and pulled the game out of reach.

The ‘Dogs scored a single run in the bottom of the first, and the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t catch up. With the loss, the Bulldogs are now fourth in the Mountain West standings.

Fresno State and Abilene Christian will meet for game two of the series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

