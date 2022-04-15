ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, April 14th Overnight Weather

KDRV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDry weather during the day on Friday with...

www.kdrv.com

Beaumont Enterprise

Severe weather expected to roll into Southeast Texas overnight, early morning

A storm system that prompted severe weather and tornadoes across the state on Monday is expected to move out of Southeast Texas by noon today. The system was expected to move into the region overnight Monday and into the early morning hours Tuesday while some people may still be sleeping. Strong to severe storms were expected to hit Southeast Texas through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. "A strong low pressure system will move across the area early Tuesday morning bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms," the NWS said. "Some of these storms will have the potential...
TEXAS STATE
#Rain And Snow
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Weather this weekend: Good Friday set to be ‘warmest day of the year’

Britons can look forward to the “warmest day of the year so far” tomorrow as a “warm southerly airflow” lifts temperatures on Good Friday in time for the Easter bank holiday. With temperatures reaching up to 22C in the southeast, Friday’s weather will beat March’s hot spell according to the Met Office.Richard Miles, Met Office spokesperson said: “Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the year so far, though this is not surprising as it is April. “Everywhere will see pleasant springtime weather, but the weather seems to be clearer in the south and the east, while on...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Scattered storms for Saturday night on Long Island ahead of chilly Easter Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says today will be mild and mostly cloudy before rain arrives in the evening. WHAT'S NEW: A mostly cloudy morning ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight triggering a chance for scattered showers this evening. Steadier rain develops later tonight between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a chance for a brief downpour or isolated thunderstorm through the night. We could see breaks in the clouds this afternoon with the delay of rain. Temperatures are seasonable with highs near 63. Rain will end overnight leaving a mainly dry day for Sunday, although it will be cooler with a brisk northwesterly breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
27 First News

Overnight severe weather update: What you can expect

(WKBN) – A strong storm system pushed through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening with showers and storms. The severe threat with this system has ended. Keep an eye on Youngstown Weather Radar to track the storms. We will be on to alert, if needed, through the afternoon and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More wintry weather and low snow levels into Wednesday morning

Showers will continue to become more widespread into the start of Wednesday. Snow levels will lower down to around 1,500' or overnight and into Wednesday morning. This means snow will reach down to many valley floors but mainly just grassy surfaces could see some very light accumulations. Accumulating snow impacting travel will be more likely above 2,000' through Wednesday morning. Significant snow amounts are expected along the Cascades and for portions of the Siskiyous. Wednesday morning will likely be difficult and slow with many lower and higher passes seeing slippery and snowy conditions. Snow showers will taper off though by late morning with road conditions improving for many areas into the afternoon as snow levels climb a bit and temperatures warm. However, we are tracking more rain and snow for later Wednesday into Wednesday night. We'll likely see more travel impacts for mainly middle and higher elevations with that next storm system, including the Mt. Shasta area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Williamson Source

WEATHER- It’s A Good Friday

Many begin a 3-Day weekend and it looks pretty good for your Good Friday!. Still watching your Easter Sunday , but looks like showers and storms will hold off until that evening. More on that tomorrow. As for your Good Friday forecast:. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75....
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Easter could see hottest day of year as temperatures rise 10C above average

The UK is set to bask in “very pleasant” spring conditions over the Easter weekend, with temperatures rising to more than 10C above average.Forecasters are predicting the mercury could peak at 22C in some parts on Good Friday, setting a new record for the hottest day of the year so far.Met Office forecaster Richard Miles said although most places will experience fine and dry weather, areas in the North West may experience the occasional shower, making eastern areas the most desirable destination for weather over the weekend.“Largely it’s going to be pleasant until Sunday for most areas across the UK,”...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday

Next week’s weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday. After some Easter Sunday showers, runners and spectators gearing up for the Boston Marathon can look forward to a dry and sunny race day on Monday, with a high of near 60 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
KDRV

Northern California fire risks with weather conditions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters are warning of weekend fire danger in parts of Northern California driven by gusty winds and very low humidity. CalFire figures for 2022 so far show three of the most recent four CalFire responses involve Siskiyou County. It also shows those March fires all 100% contained.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

