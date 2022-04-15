Thursday, April 14th Overnight Weather

Showers will continue to become more widespread into the start of Wednesday. Snow levels will lower down to around 1,500' or overnight and into Wednesday morning. This means snow will reach down to many valley floors but mainly just grassy surfaces could see some very light accumulations. Accumulating snow impacting travel will be more likely above 2,000' through Wednesday morning. Significant snow amounts are expected along the Cascades and for portions of the Siskiyous. Wednesday morning will likely be difficult and slow with many lower and higher passes seeing slippery and snowy conditions. Snow showers will taper off though by late morning with road conditions improving for many areas into the afternoon as snow levels climb a bit and temperatures warm. However, we are tracking more rain and snow for later Wednesday into Wednesday night. We'll likely see more travel impacts for mainly middle and higher elevations with that next storm system, including the Mt. Shasta area.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO