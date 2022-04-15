ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson AME Church announces Easter service

 1 day ago

GRASONVILLE — Robinson A.M.E Church, 823 Grasonville...

Related
KSLA

Mary Springhill AME Church hosts free food giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Mary Springhill AME Church held a food giveaway on Saturday, March 19. Hundreds of people attended to receive free food. This is the church’s second food drive this year. They provided items like potatoes, poultry, water and more. ”With rising gas prices...
SHREVEPORT, LA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
RELIGION
WVNews

On Target Church plans Easter celebration

THORNTON — Last Easter, the congregation of On Target Church was feeling blessed to have a new — though unfinished — church. This Easter, parishioners will celebrate in a finished church that includes room to grow. Two years ago, Pastor Gary Weaver and his wife, Melissa, began...
THORNTON, WV
Mercury

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., will celebrate the third Sunday in Lent at our 9 a.m. Holy Communion Worship Service. Visitors are always welcome. Worship with us online via Facebook on Sunday at 9 a.m. or on any day and time during the week on Facebook, YouTube, and our Website: https://www.stpeterslutheranpottstown.com. Church Council Meeting – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 21. Rescheduled Finance Committee Meeting – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. View “Wednesdays in Lent” online services after 1:00 p.m.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Laurinburg Exchange

Church celebrates 225 years of service

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church began on “Consecration Sunday,” the fourth Sunday in March, 1797 or March 26, 1797. Although actual worship services were known to have been held sporadically at or near the crossroads of two main trading roads: today’s Laurel Hill Church Road and McFarland Road as early as 1783 – notably by the Rev. Dugald Crawford, a chaplain for the British militia. Other traveling pastors followed until Presbyterian elders; “Red” John McNair, “Hatter” John McNair, and John Buchanan petitioned the Orange Presbytery to establish Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church at the crossroads.
LAURINBURG, NC
Morning Journal

Lorain church group holding Easter bake sale

The Altar and Rosary Society at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 418 W. 15th St. in Lorain, is having an Easter bake sale from 3:30 to 5 p.m., April 9, and from 8 a.m. to noon, April 10. The bake sale will feature decorated cookie trays and nut...
LORAIN, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Easter bake sale planned at Greek church in Akron

The Easter bake sale is coming back to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring event for the past two years, baking efforts have resumed in earnest. The 2022 sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13-14 in the church at 129 S. Union St. in Akron.
AKRON, OH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Church news

Southside Free Will Baptist Churcch, 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin: Revival services will be held at Southside beginning on Monday at 7 p.m. The evangelists will be the Rev. Charlie Frazier and the Rev. Josh Cutshaw. Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin at...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
explore venango

Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 70th annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will be held in the Cook Forest Ridge Camp amphitheater on Sunday, April 17. The service begins at 7:00 a.m. As the tradition goes, a musical prelude will begin at 6:30 a.m. This will be the first...
COOKSBURG, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Local churches prepare for upcoming Easter celebrations as they navigate their way through a pandemic

Three years ago Cumberland County churches held what they didn't realize would be their last "normal" Easter Sunday service for a while. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the Midstate and the United States, bringing in-person school, business and church operations to a screeching halt. Heading into...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Legacy, Harvest Community join hands in merger

KENDALLVILLE — “And the two shall become one.” — Jesus Christ in Matthew 19: 3-6 and Mark 10:7-8. Two Kendallville congregations will celebrate Easter Sunday with a new marriage and new beginning as one congregation in the Harvest Community church building. The unified congregation will celebrate its first official worship services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Speaking out: Easter: It’s no Christmas

Easter is this week and my favorite church service of the year has always been Good Friday. That might seem a little dark compared to other choices like, oh, I don’t know, absolutely any other service, but the magnitude of its meaning stood out to me throughout my life. The lack of “hoopla” around it did too.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Jesus made a choice to help us

It happens when I see Easter candy. Purple, green and orange jelly beans. Bright yellow marshmallow chicks. Somewhere in between packages of egg dye and colorful woven baskets, a thought filters through my brain. What if Jesus had said “no”?. Many people know Jesus died a terrible death...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Anacortes church to host Day of Prayer observance

The local observance for the National Day of Prayer will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M. Ave., Anacortes. This year’s theme is Colossians 2:6-7: “Therefore as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.”
ANACORTES, WA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mark Wilson column: Pagan or Christian eternity?

Next Friday (April 22), over a billion people around the world will commemorate Earth Day. It is the third most widely celebrated secular holiday after New Year's and International Workers’ Days. Should churches also join (or lead) in promoting reverent care for God’s wondrous creation? A surprising reason that...
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

