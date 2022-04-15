ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Bryson DeChambeau has wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVoVQ_0fA2xt7V00

KETTERING, Ohio — Bryson DeChambeau says he had surgery on his left wrist Thursday for a fracture hamate that has been bothering him for the last two months and likely will keep him out of the PGA Championship .

DeChambeau said on Instagram the surgery at The Kettering Medical Center was for the fractured hook of the hamate.

Today, I underwent successful left wrist surgery on my fractured hook of the hamate. The surgery was performed by world renowned Hand Surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham. I want to thank Dr. Graham and the incredible staff and The Kettering Medical Center in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/SoS9HVh7Wo

— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) April 14, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The former U.S. Open champion says he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play. He played three rounds at Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open and said at the Masters he was at 80 percent. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.

“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” DeChambeau said. “Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.”

DeChambeau said he would take appropriate time off to rest and recover and he looked forward “to competing at the highest level within the next two months.”

The PGA Championship starts in five weeks, May 19-22, at Southern Hills in Tulsa. The U.S. Open is a month later at The Country Club outside Boston.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods in history

Dp Tour take a closer look at the players who have the most wins in DP World Tour history. Just five players in history have achieved more than 30 wins on Tour. Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie and Sir Nick Faldo are all certified legends of the game, and each player has proven their dominance through their number of victories on Tour, which is now named the DP World Tour.
GOLF
WCBD Count on 2

Heritage Recap, Wednesday: RBC players Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III compete in skills competition, plus local amateur gets advice from Stewart Cink

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WSAV) — Less than 24 hours away from the first tee at the RBC Heritage, the excitement and anticipation are starting to build up. Stewart Cink, the tournament’s defending champion, made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA) Prayer Breakfast. Jonathan Griz, the number one ranked amateur golf in […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson makes decision on 2022 U.S. Open

The 2022 Masters was a fantastic weekend for golf fans as Tiger Woods made his return to the greens one year after a car accident and, despite Rory McIlroy’s furious finish, Scottie Scheffler walked away with the green jacket. There was one missing element from Augusta National, however, that...
BROOKLINE, MA
Daily Mail

Bryson DeChambeau will have an operation on his left hand after the ex-US Open champion ignored medical advice to play through injury at the Masters... meaning he could now miss the PGA Championship next month

Bryson DeChambeau is to undergo surgery on his left hand after playing through injury to compete at the Masters last week. The former US Open champion said he had ignored medical advice and taken a 'huge risk' to return early from an injury lay-off this year, and will now pay a price with the operation putting his participation in next month's PGA Championship in doubt.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Kettering, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Kettering, OH
Golf.com

‘Holy smokes!’ Jordan Spieth misses 18-inch putt on final hole at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth took full advantage of Moving Day at the RBC Heritage — until he got to the final hole. Standing on the 18th green, he was four under for the round, and his nine-under total put him just two shots behind the leaders. Better yet, Spieth had a birdie putt from just under 12 feet at the par-4 finisher to cut the lead to one heading into the final round.
GOLF
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Jim Furyk speaks on his wild prototype lob wedge

Break out your tartan jackets: It’s RBC Heritage week at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head. Even though the event’s place in the PGA Tour schedule puts it the week after the Masters, the RBC Heritage boasts a strong field, with five of the top-10 players in the world in attendance.
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy