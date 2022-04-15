AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Click here to read the full article. Finland will return three shipments of art bound for Russia that had been confiscated by customs officials, the Finnish foreign ministry announced Friday. The painting and sculptures — worth a collective $46 million — were en-route to Russian museums from Italy and Japan when it was seized at the Vaalimaa border crossing on suspicion of violating European sanctions on Russia, according to Customs Enforcement Director Hannu Sinkkonen. In a statement, Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said that the European Union amended its existing rules to exempt certain cultural artifacts from its list of sanctions. The...

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO