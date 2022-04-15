First Alert Forecast: somewhat cooler weather, rain chances to spike again soon

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says today will be mild and mostly cloudy before rain arrives in the evening. WHAT'S NEW: A mostly cloudy morning ahead of a cold front that will pass through tonight triggering a chance for scattered showers this evening. Steadier rain develops later tonight between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a chance for a brief downpour or isolated thunderstorm through the night. We could see breaks in the clouds this afternoon with the delay of rain. Temperatures are seasonable with highs near 63. Rain will end overnight leaving a mainly dry day for Sunday, although it will be cooler with a brisk northwesterly breeze.

