WEATHER- It’s A Good Friday

Many begin a 3-Day weekend and it looks pretty good for your Good Friday!

Still watching your Easter Sunday , but looks like showers and storms will hold off until that evening. More on that tomorrow.

As for your Good Friday forecast:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

