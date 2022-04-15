ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER- It’s A Good Friday

By Clark Shelton
 1 day ago

Many begin a 3-Day weekend and it looks pretty good for your Good Friday!

Still watching your Easter Sunday , but looks like showers and storms will hold off until that evening. More on that tomorrow.

As for your Good Friday forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Ashland City, TN
Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

