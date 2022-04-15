ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Javy Báez on Cubs Talks: ‘We Were 5 Days From Getting It Done'

By Gordon Wittenmyer
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Cubs president Jed Hoyer talked a lot last year about the timing of having so many All-Star core players reach free agency at once, and then embarked on a trade-deadline purge unprecedented for the team. But try this for timing and its impact on life and...

