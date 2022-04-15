These Are the Counties in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 814 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 288 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, one part of the metro area stands out as having a higher rate than the rest.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trigg County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Trigg County stands at 307 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Clarksville metro area, Trigg County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Trigg County, KY 307 44 27,928 4,006 2 Montgomery County, TN 288 566 25,545 50,167 3 Christian County, KY 282 204 22,667 16,380

