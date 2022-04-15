ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2p8sH00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 1,864 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 246 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dorchester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Dorchester County stands at 315 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, Dorchester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Dorchester County, SC 315 489 35,933 55,866
2 Charleston County, SC 236 931 28,302 111,709
3 Berkeley County, SC 212 444 24,737 51,716

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Health
Dorchester County, SC
Health
County
Dorchester County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
Dorchester County, SC
Coronavirus
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
Dorchester County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
24/7 Wall St.

How South Carolina’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
WCBD Count on 2

Prisma Health: 9 people released from hospitals following Columbia mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Nine people have been released from hospitals in the Midlands following a Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mall in Columbia around 2 p.m. after someone called 911 reporting shots had been fired inside the shopping complex. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy