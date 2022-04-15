ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2p7zY00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 729 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 272 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jones County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Jones County stands at 355 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, Jones County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Jones County, IA 355 73 26,502 5,451
2 Benton County, IA 300 77 23,472 6,015
3 Linn County, IA 261 579 23,442 52,070

