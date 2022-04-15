ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2p66p00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 822 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 378 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clay County stands at 455 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston metro area, Clay County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Clay County, WV 455 40 26,636 2,340
2 Kanawha County, WV 381 707 25,371 47,116
3 Boone County, WV 329 75 28,764 6,563

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
