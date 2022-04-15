ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

These Are the Counties in the Billings, MT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2p4LN00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 580 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 343 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Golden Valley County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Golden Valley County stands at 691 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Billings metro area, Golden Valley County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Golden Valley County, MT 691 5 20,718 150
2 Yellowstone County, MT 347 547 27,149 42,845
3 Carbon County, MT 266 28 19,401 2,046

