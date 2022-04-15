ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

These Are the Counties in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2p3Se00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 1,394 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 323 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wells County stands at 472 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, Wells County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wells County, IN 472 132 23,244 6,496
2 Allen County, IN 318 1,178 28,044 103,767
3 Whitley County, IN 250 84 28,702 9,658

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

Cancer was the second-leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 602,350 cancer fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.  Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for 23% of all cancer deaths, followed by cancers of […]
CANCER
NBC News

Seven days, 18,000 deaths: A look at omicron’s deadliest week

Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Wells County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
County
Wells County, IN
State
Indiana State
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located […]
HAZLETON, PA
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan sees increases in percentage of positive COVID tests, hospitalizations and 7-day average of new cases

Michigan health officials on Wednesday, April 13, reported 7,725 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths in the last week. The state’s most populous counties, including Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne, are seeing the highest number of new cases per capita; the percentage of positive tests are up; and hospitalizations have increased after a months-long decline.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Geography#Public Health#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
9&10 News

MDHHS Reports First Flu-Related Child Death This Season

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first influenza-related child death in Michigan for the 2021-2022 flu season. The reported death involves a child from Kalamazoo County who contracted flu strain known as A/H3, the agency said Friday. It did not reveal the age of the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy