ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2ozfS00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 1,275 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 327 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area, Harrison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, MS 327 663 26,441 53,577
2 Jackson County, MS 325 461 25,973 36,885
3 Hancock County, MS 324 151 26,172 12,210

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Health
Biloxi, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
Harrison County, MS
Coronavirus
City
Pascagoula, MS
Harrison County, MS
Health
Pascagoula, MS
Health
Local
Mississippi Government
Harrison County, MS
Government
Gulfport, MS
Coronavirus
Gulfport, MS
Government
Pascagoula, MS
Government
Biloxi, MS
Health
City
Gulfport, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Coronavirus
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy