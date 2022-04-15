ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2oymj00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 883 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 519 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Taylor County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Taylor County stands at 527 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Abilene metro area, Taylor County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Taylor County, TX 527 719 22,583 30,791
2 Callahan County, TX 523 72 20,726 2,854
3 Jones County, TX 463 92 23,061 4,587

