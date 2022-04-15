ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

These Are the Counties in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2oxu000 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 550 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 217 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Robertson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Robertson County stands at 456 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the College Station-Bryan metro area, Robertson County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Robertson County, TX 456 77 26,815 4,529
2 Burleson County, TX 369 66 28,030 5,007
3 Brazos County, TX 186 407 27,520 60,321

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Robertson County, TX
Robertson County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Health
College Station, TX
Government
Robertson County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Bryan, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Coronavirus
College Station, TX
Health
College Station, TX
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
KTEM NewsRadio

The Top 5 Reasons You Should Move To Texas

A lot of people went through major life changes in the last couple of years. Some of those changes included moving, and Texas just happened to be one of the most popular places to relocate during the height of the pandemic. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from July 2020...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Runaway Flamingo Found In Texas 17 Years Later…With His Other Family

A real-life story involving two flamingos is giving me Life vibes. The movie "Life" starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence from 1999, that is. The comedy classic was about two men who were wrongly accused of a murder that happened in the 1930s. The two served over 60 years in prison before they finally escaped in their 90s by faking their own deaths after a fire.
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 11 Highlights

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The 2022 San Angelo Rodeo entered its 11th performance at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 14th. Bareback Riding Bareback riders had better luck in their rides in the 11th performance. Riders must get a ride of 81 points or higher in order to ride again in the finals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers from Mexico end blockade of Texas bridges

Two Texas border bridges have resumed operations Wednesday after commercial traffic was temporarily stopped by truck drivers protesting added inspections of trucks entering from Mexico. Mexico-based drivers ceased their blockades on the Mexican side of both the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge in El Paso and the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which connects the...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Current standings entering finals night

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many cowboys and cowgirls have entered the arena through the course of 11 performances for a chance at finals in the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo on Friday, April 15th. Bareback Riding Scores stayed very close in the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo for bareback riding. Keenan Reed sits in first with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Axios

Over 100 Texas lawmakers urge state to halt Melissa Lucio execution

More than 100 Texas lawmakers have signed letters urging state officials to cancel the scheduled April 27 execution of Melissa Lucio. The big picture: Lucio, 53, has asked for clemency, saying she was wrongly convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio's lawyers and children have launched a massive...
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy