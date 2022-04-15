ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2ow1H00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 557 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 370 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Larue County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Larue County stands at 494 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area, Larue County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Larue County, KY 494 70 26,279 3,720
2 Hardin County, KY 390 422 30,059 32,492
3 Meade County, KY 229 65 20,455 5,794

