Greensboro, NC

These Are the Counties in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA2otN600 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,828 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 241 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rockingham County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Rockingham County stands at 294 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Greensboro-High Point metro area, Rockingham County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Rockingham County, NC 294 268 24,044 21,945
2 Randolph County, NC 281 401 24,802 35,456
3 Guilford County, NC 221 1,159 22,325 116,888

