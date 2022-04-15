These Are the Counties in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,912 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 423 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in San Patricio County stands at 506 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, San Patricio County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 San Patricio County, TX 506 339 16,477 11,047 2 Nueces County, TX 413 1,490 27,637 99,627 3 Aransas County, TX 335 83 16,557 4,100

