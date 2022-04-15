ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Wine Country Businesses Beset by Rash of ADA Compliance Lawsuits

By Kenny Choi
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGUjx_0fA2nnHl00

NAPA (KPIX) — Napa wineries have been challenged by severe drought conditions for years but they’re now facing something unexpected via the legal system: a rash of ADA lawsuits.

When Kevin Reid started reading the fine print that his family winery, Reid Family Vineyards, was getting sued for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, he thought it was a scam.

“Then someone came to the door and served them like a real lawsuit. We knew it was real,” Reid said.

The Napa Vintners Association said that more than four dozen wineries over the past six months have been slapped with ADA lawsuits targeting non-compliant websites.

Even if part of a single web page cannot be translated by a screen reader for the visually impaired, that business can be held liable.

“This is happening to not just wineries but lots of small businesses and mom-and-pop shops,” Reid said.

It turns out this small family business is a passionate advocate for those with multiple sclerosis. Kevin Reid has been using a wheelchair for more than six years.

“As someone who’s disabled and relies on ADA compliance issues to make everything accessible, we need a national law that protects all businesses and gives them a chance to fix the problem and to become compliant,” Reid said.

By recruiting serial filers, the law firm of Potter and Handy has collected at least $10 million in settlements, according to the San Francisco district attorney’s office.

DA Chesa Boudin this week filed a civil suit against the firm, saying its business model is designed to “shake down” mom-and-pop shops.

So many of them, which barely survived pandemic restrictions, had to settle, saying that the expense of hiring attorneys and fighting allegations, would be too costly.

“I already paid $17,000. It was really hard for small business owners,” said Amanda Yen of Hon’s Wun-Tun House.

Eight years ago, the Reids kicked off an annual fundraiser that has raised more than half a million for multiple sclerosis research.

They settled this suit for $8.000 but believe lawmakers need to act.

“Right now, anybody can just come along and find something that doesn’t work — like a step in a store that needs to be fixed. They don’t say ‘Oh, fix this.’ They say ‘Here’s the lawsuit. It’s already been filed. Good luck,’” Reid said.

KPIX has reached out to Potter and Handy multiple times but the firm has not yet responded to our requests seeking comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF-Based Yelp Offers To Pay Travel Fees For Its Oklahoma Employees Seeking Abortions

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – After Oklahoma’s governor signed into law a bill that basically bans all abortions in the state, San Francisco-based tech company, Yelp, announced it will pay for its employees to travel out of state for services. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country,” said Republican Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. It says an abortion can only be performed when it is necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman, and any doctor who violates the law could be charged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Napa, CA
Business
Napa, CA
Government
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Wine Country#Family Business#Rash#Kpix#Ada#Americans#Potter And Handy
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy