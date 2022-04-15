ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police want to interview Dallas Cowboys player in connection to fatal bar shooting

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJyJ3_0fA2mTgk00
Kelvin Joseph was spotted on camera mingling with the same group of people that got into a fight with Cameron Ray at the bar. Getty Images

Police in Dallas are seeking to interview a Dallas Cowboys player as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar last month, a report said.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, whom team officials do not believe was the shooter, had been involved in a dispute outside the OT Tavern in Old East Dallas on the same night Cameron Ray, 20, was gunned down in a drive-by in front of the location, multiple sources told The Dallas Morning News.

Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick, was potentially spotted on surveillance footage at the bar mingling with the same group of people who later got into a fight with Ray before the victim was shot dead on March 18, the report said.

The cornerback is also known by his rapper pseudonym “YKDV Bossman Fat.” Surveillance footage the night of the shooting, obtained by Fox 4, shows a man wearing an apparent YKDV necklace standing with a group inside the OT Tavern, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7XEp_0fA2mTgk00
Team officials for the Dallas Cowboys do not believe Kelvin Joseph was the shooter when the incident unfolded outside OT Tavern in Old East Dallas.

The same group was spotted later that night in other surveillance footage fighting with Ray outside the establishment.

Soon after the feud, the victim walked away before he was shot by a gunman who fired from a passing car.

The Cowboys declined to comment to The Dallas Morning News. But sources told the newspaper that team officials are encouraging Joseph to speak with investigators.

