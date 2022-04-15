ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sens win in Boston to sweep road trip

NHL
 3 days ago

The Ottawa Senators made it a perfect two-game road trip as they won 3-2 in Boston Thursday night. Anton Forsberg made 40 saves on the Senators (28-40-6) goal while Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Tim Stützle scored. Marc McLaughlin and Jesper Froden had goals for the Bruins (45-24-5) while Linus Ullmark...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
NHL
5 takeaways: Big saves, timely shorty lead to Stars win over Sharks

DALLAS -- In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Stars grinded out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to earn two key points in their quest for a playoff spot. Jake Oettinger returned to form and the PK tandem of Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl delivered...
FRISCO, TX
NHL

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens begin a four-game homestand when they host the Islanders on Friday night at the Bell Centre. It's an opportunity for Martin St-Louis' contingent to snap a three-game losing skid. The Habs were most recently dealt a 5-1 loss by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win against Penguins

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored 1:12 apart in the first period, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (46-24-5), who ended a three-game losing streak and trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by three points for third place in the Atlantic Division. They have qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons and 13 of 15.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Become Their Own Worst Enemy During Losing Streak

Over the last five games, the Boston Bruins have been hit with the injury bug. In that span, the Black and Gold have lost three of their top-four defenseman, their leading goal scorer, and a goalie. Injuries are part of the game, but despite all of them, the Bruins have had their chances to be faring better than their 1-4 record and they have become their own worst enemy.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators vs. Maple Leafs, April 16

The set-up The Sens (28-40-5) made it a perfect two-game road trip Thursday night after a 3-2 win in Boston, two days after a 4-1 win in Detroit. Toronto (48-20-6) beat Washington 7-3 Thursday and are 8-1-1 over their last 10 games as they sit second in the Atlantic Division.
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

B's Snap Skid, Clinch Spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs

BOSTON - The Bruins are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon at TD Garden that also snapped the club's season-long, three-game losing skid. "We have a standard here," said Coach Cassidy. "We're not gonna go out and celebrate that we...
NHL
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-14-6) VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (42-23-10) 7:00 PM MT | BALL ARENA. As the final leg of a four-game homestand and the third-to-last home game of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals on Monday evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Colorado, who...
DENVER, CO
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
DALLAS, TX

