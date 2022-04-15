ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

Status of Palisade peaches after the freeze

By (Natasha Lynn)
KJCT8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley experienced some freezing temperatures early this week. Which can have devastating effects on our local crops. However, farmers prepared well using wind machines which blows warm air onto the vegetation in orchards. ”Immediately after a frost event we’re gonna go out...

Community Policy