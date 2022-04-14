ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

2 Arrested on Drug Charges after Traffic Stop

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges. According to...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First-grade teacher charged with drug trafficking

Police have arrested a first-grade teacher and another individual on drug trafficking charges. Antonisha Chambers, 34, was arrested at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Friday.Detectives seized “over 4 pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation”, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement on Saturday. Ms Chambers was arrested along with another person, Bradford Gordon, according to police. Both were charged with trafficking the drug methamphetamine. As well as possessing methamphetamine, the pair were accused of transporting the drug, more commonly known as crystal meth, from the property.According to the drug awareness organisation, Frank, crystal meth is a powerful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Prestonsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Methamphetamine#The Floyd Co Jail
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

Third Virginia man involved in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy sentenced

A man from Arlington, Virginia, will spend 10 years behind bars for his role in trafficking fentanyl through counterfeit prescription pills, according to authorities. Taurean Venable, 37, was sentenced for distributing over seven kilograms of fentanyl by packaging the substance as legitimate pain medications, such as Oxycodone, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Venable and his co-conspirators would then give the pills to redistributors and users in the D.C. area for profit.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
KGO

Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of teen from Walmart parking lot

A suspect in the alleged kidnapping of a Nevada teenager who was last seen in a Walmart parking lot has been arrested, authorities said Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said it has also impounded a pickup truck that was "possibly involved" in 18-year-old Naomi Irion's disappearance, which has since spawned a nationwide search.
FALLON, NV
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy