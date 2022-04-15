Celebrate the Solar New Year with White Elephant food cart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With April 14th marking the beginning of a Solar New Year, now is the time to eat drink and be merry with family and friends, especially for those in Cambodian, Laotian, Thai and Burmese communities.

Jen Soutavong with the White Elephant Asian Fusion food cart encourages Portlanders to go check out places like her restaurant, or local temples, to celebrate this weekend.

“So a lot of the temples have festivals or gatherings, and every temple in town will have something going on. And then what they do is celebrate with giving merits at the temple to your ancestors. There’s a lot of food involved, a lot of music, dancing, traditional dances that the community is really involved in,” Soutavong said. “The community’s big out here. It expands from Portland all the way to Vancouver, out to Woodland, Washington as well. So come join. It’s open to everybody.”

There will also be an event called ‘New Year in the Park’ at Glenhaven Park in NE Portland, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.

