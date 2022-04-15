ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Harri Sateri: Makes relief appearance

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sateri allowed a goal on five shots in the third period of Thursday's 7-1 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
DETROIT, MI
KESQ

Vancouver keeps playoff hopes alive with 7-1 rout of Arizona

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves. Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karel Vejmelka
CBS New York

Kakko, Georgiev lead Rangers to shutout of Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Kaapo Kakko scored a pair of goals and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp also scored for New York, which has won four of five. Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.The Rangers remained in second place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind idle Carolina. The Hurricanes skated to a 4-2 win over the Rangers in New York on Tuesday night."(Georgiev) was excellent, real strong game," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "He was the difference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Canadiens, Coyotes Fall Short

The NHL postseason is upon us… unless you’re a member or a fan of the Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes. What went wrong with this pair?. With less than two weeks remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, most of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference may come down to the last few games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sorokin, Isles spoil Price's return with win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 44 saves to tie the New York franchise record for shutouts in a season with seven, helping the Islanders spoil Carey Price's season debut in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Before the game, the Canadiens recognized...
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Curry returns, to come off bench in Warriors' playoff opener

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry will play but not start for Golden State in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. “It was pretty clear. He felt good," coach Steve Kerr said before the game. "The only question was how he would feel the next day and he felt good yesterday. Yesterday was a pretty light day and we felt really good about yesterday as we talked about it and today he is good to go.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Islanders, Jets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Canadiens’ Price Starts First Game Since Game 5 of 2021...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy