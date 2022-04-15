ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Falls just shy of quality start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Buehler pitched 5.2 innings against Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. He didn't factor in the decision. Buehler wasn't at his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

List Of Pitchers To Throw No-Hitter In Dodgers History

Clayton Kershaw was six outs away from potentially throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history in his 2022 regular season debut before Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the difficult decision to remove him. Had Kershaw gone the distance, he would have joined Sandy Koufax as the only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDEF

Padres Manny Machado Mashes Braves With 5 Hits in 12-1 Victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Homer
Person
Aristides Aquino
Reuters

Jonah Heim, Rangers slam Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jonah Heim, a backup catcher batting in the No. 9 spot, had three hits and a career-high five RBIs to propel the Texas Rangers to a 10-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas. One of those hits was a grand slam off Angels starter...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Fans welcome Freeman in Dodgers' 9-3 win over Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman stood on second base, removed his helmet, patted his heart with it and nodded his head in appreciation. The crowd of 52,995 was chanting “Freddie! Freddie!” for, of all things, a ground-rule double by the newest Dodger. “I usually don't get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: Sent back to minors

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Quality Start#Atlanta#Dodgers
CBS Sports

Angels' Reid Detmers: Chased early in tough outing

Detmers yielded five runs on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision. Detmers had allowed just one run on an RBI fielder's choice through the first three innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth. He put four consecutive batters on base with one out, including a two-run double by Charlie Culberson, before leaving the game. He was later charged with two more runs that came around to score with Austin Warren on the mound. Detmers now owns a brutal 8.59 ERA with an 8:3 K:BB through 7.1 frames. He's expected to face Baltimore at home next week.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux operating second base for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Lux will make his sixth appearance at second after Max Muncy was named Friday's designated hitter, Justin Turner was moved to third, and Hanser Alberto was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jacob Barnes: Earns first 2022 win

Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals. Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Cruises to win Thursday

Musgrove (1-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Thursday, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and struck out six. The Padres jumped out to a five-run lead after two innings, allowing Musgrove to glide through a stress-free outing and secure his first win of the campaign. The right-hander allowed only one extra-base hit and registered a first-pitch strike against 17 of the 23 batters he faced. Over his first two starts of the campaign, Musgrove has posted a 14:0 K:BB while allowing just two runs over 12.2 frames. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Reds early next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy